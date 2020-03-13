Marlin's Dreaming Explore Small Town Ennui With 'Outwards Crying'

New Zealand group Marlin's Dreaming have something special.

Hailing from Dunedin - a city with a deep indie pop heritage - their songwriter takes the spider-like guitar lines of The Clean et al and adds some blurred out effects.

We picture the rain falling on huge green fields when listening to their music, something that comes to the fore of new song 'Outwards Crying'.

A song about feeling trapped, it's about seeking a path out, but constantly finding that the room leads all the way back home.

Semisi Maiai says new single 'Outwards Crying' is "about my urge to leave my hometown (Dunedin, NZ) and change my surroundings. It's a song about nature."

We're able to share the video, and its lo-fi qualities sit perfectly in sync with the aural aesthetic of Marlin's Dreaming.

Semisi continues: "For the video we wanted a gritty and off-kilter accompaniment to the song, and that turned out to be shooting farm animals and old buildings around Dunedin, which I can't explain why but seems fitting."

"I feel like this is our most heavy song on the upcoming album, not in terms of instrumentation, but more how confronting it is emotionally."

Tune in now:

Marlin’s Dreaming will release new album 'Quotidian' on April 24th.

Photo Credit: Ryan Helleur

