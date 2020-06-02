Marie Naffah's 'Wasteland' Is A Statement Of Empowerment

Marie Naffah's punchy vocals speak for themselves.

She makes each song feels like a statement, working with a resolute sense of purpose.

Fresh from the knockout blow of 'The Cage' and 'California', Marie's new single 'Wasteland' opens a fresh chapter.

A soulful song of empowerment that smashes home its message, it builds to that incredible chorus.

Lyrically, Marie Naffah is discussing the ability to take control of her life, and this comes out in the playful new video.

Airing through Clash, 'Wasteland' finds the songwriter collaborating with film maker Holly Morrison.

She comments: “Playing dress up, a banquet for one, red wine… I love working with Holly Morrison because she makes weirdness look so beautiful. It’s a privilege to be able to collaborate with someone who can capture your true personality on camera and The Bull Pub in Ticehurst was the perfect location to bring this all to life. The song is about finding your own version of Wonderland whilst in The Wasteland and I think we did just that making this video. Oh and I love a good wig.”

“I wanted the song to move in and out of two lands - The Wasteland and Wonderland. Wasteland - the home of self-doubt, apathy and vulnerability is articulated through the verses whilst Wonderland is a space of confidence, power and energy that pulsates through the chorus. After the year we’ve all had, I feel it is a song for people who seek to find their own version of Wonderland in 2021.”

Tune in now.

