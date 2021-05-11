Marie Naffah Shares Beguiling 'Honey & Air' Double Single

Marie Naffah isn't about to do things by halves.

So, instead of one single, she's releasing two - the magic 'Honey' and 'Air' are both online now.

Showcasing different aspects of her songwriting, 'Honey' and 'Air' tap into the organic, effortlessly natural way Marie constructs music.

Spectral structures of acoustic sound, 'Honey' and 'Air' are both marked by a gentle defiance, a desire to operate on her own terms.

As she puts it: “I once was told acoustic music was dead but I will never accept it.”

The conceptual double release is accompanied by a visual endeavour, one that stitches the two together.

Flowing wonderfully, the intimate fish-eye effect taps into Marie's everyday activities, offering another slant on her life and art.

Tune in now.

- - -