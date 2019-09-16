Marconi Union Share Bittersweet New Song 'A.M.I.D.'

Manchester based project Marconi Union have shared bittersweet new song 'A.M.I.D.' - tune in now.

The long-running project have shifted into fresh shapes over the past few years, embarking on a number of different objectives.

Whether it's taking part in soundtrack projects or more straight-forward studio work, Marconi Union remain a riveting voice in British electronic music.

Now the trio - Richard Talbot, Jamie Crossley and Duncan Meadows - line up once more for new album 'Dead Air', which lands on November 15th.

“We’ve never wanted to repeat ourselves,” states Richard Talbot. “We’ve made ten albums and have been going for 17 years, but it still feels fresh. That’s been so important for us all the way through. We’re looking to do new things all the time.”

Ahead of this, the group have shared new piece 'A.M.I.D.' with the title standing for the challenging phrase 'Ambient Music Is Dead'.

Playfully melancholic, it's an immersive, cinematic track, one that plays with aspects of the 'ambient' while still exploring fresh, riveting creative pastures.

Talbot continues:

“Going in to record that one, the discussions we were having were very much about how the term ‘ambient music’ has largely become meaningless. There are all sorts of ways in which it’s a problematic idea in 2019. Anything seems to get called ambient these days. If it’s a bit quieter than Metallica, it’s ambient music!”

Tune in now.

