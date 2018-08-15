Mallrat Shares New Video For 'Groceries'

Mallrat has shared the full video for her teenage pop hymn 'Groceries'.

The Australian pop riser is set to share new EP 'In The Sky' shortly, with lead cut 'Groceries' fast becoming a bona fide anthem.

A concise, incisive piece of pop songwriting, the nagging melody burrows its way into your subconscious, carrying with it stark, honest, often very funny lyrics about adolescent life.

The video finds Mallrat on the Australia coast, surrounded by natural beauty and able to linger on her own.

Tune in now.

