Mali-Koa's 'Me Before You' Carries A Message Of Healing

Mali-Koa is ready to spread her message.

A songwriter is real directness and sophistication, she's set to release a full album project later this year.

The project's first single 'Dancer' was released back in April, with follow up 'Some Things' landing just a few weeks ago.

'Me Before You' however finds Mali-Koa delving deeper than ever before, a song about healing, and locating your own sense of identity.

Out now, it's a beautifully judged project, one that comes with a vivid video directed by London creative Victor Kovachev.

Running in reverse, the video illustrates the process of leaving behind trauma, to locate a purer sense of self.

Echoing Mali-Koa's lyrics about healing and self-knowledge, there's a soft poetry to the clip.

Tune in now.

