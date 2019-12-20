Mai Kino's 'Swim' Is A Beautiful Pop Expression

Alt-pop riser Mai Kino has shared her new single 'Swim'.

Expressing herself across a slim but immaculate catalogue, Mai delves into her own life to honour her music.

A constant act of autobiography, new single 'Swim' was penned after a huge event in her family.

The singer's baby niece was born recently, and sparked a period of introspection, one that Mai channeled into music.

Gorgeous electronic production with an opaque shading, 'Swim' has an immersive feel, powered by that piercing vocal.

Mai Kino explains: “I wrote it as a gift to my baby niece who was born a few days after my own birthday. I wondered what it must be like to come into this world for the very first time... the beauty and terror of the unknown.”

Gossamer electronic pop reminiscent of early Lykke Li, 'Swim' is a real treat.

Tune in now.

