Mahalia Says: 'Surprise Me'

Each moment is important to Mahalia.

Recent EP 'Seasons' nails a pointed moment in her life, four songs that stretch her gilded soul sound in several different directions.

'Surprise Me' was one of the standout moments from the release, with Andre Muir stepping in to direct the New York shot video.

Beautifully pieced together, it reflects the hyper-personal way Mahalia approaches her art. She explains:

"This project is super special to me. I wanted to make something that felt relevant to where I’m at in my life right now. I feel like no relationship is ever simple. It has its ups and downs. As a couple, you move through the seasons of your relationship together - each season having a different purpose."

"Starting with the first night. Into the honeymoon phase. Pushing through to a point when there’s a change that challenges you both. Maybe the other does something that surprises you. And then the final moments... When all you need is to know the other won’t give up. Validation. Clarity. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Tune in now.

Catch Mahalia at the following shows:

October

11 London Brixton Electric

14 Liverpool Leaf – SOLD OUT

15 Leeds The Wardrobe

For tickets to the latest Mahalia shows click HERE.

