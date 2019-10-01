MØ Launches Video Trilogy With 'I Want You'

MØ kicks off a new video trilogy with 'I Want You' - watch it now.

The Nordic pop sensation has had an incredible 12 months, replete with hits, collaborations, and second album 'Forever Neverland'.

Hitting the cover of Clash, MØ keeps the creativity flowing with a brand new video project.

She connected with director Emma Rosenzweig for a new video trilogy, opening with 'I Want You'.

Stripped from her recent album, the clip is a tender, at times almost lo-fi affair, emphasising the human nature of her art.

Co-starring Annie Li Cao, Isabel De Oleza Frederiksen and Niki Pourahmad, it's an eye-catching, highly creative opening gambit.

Tune in now.

