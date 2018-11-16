LYLO Share Addictive New Single 'Nothin' New'

Dazzling Glasgow newcomers Lylo don't know when to quit.

The band's furiously creative stance resulted in debut album 'Post Era' as 2018 dawned, matching post-punk workouts to a delicious art-pop touch.

Since then their live shows have developed a cult reputation, a space where jagged riffs and outlandish theatrics unite as one.

Closing a remarkable 12 month period in typically fine style, Lylo crafted new single 'Nothin' New' in their bedroom studio in a matter of weeks.

Working with alacrity, Lylo pieced the single together, and then set about shooting a video in just a few hours.

The self-imposed deadlines have worked a treat, though, with the final clip for 'Nothin' New' referencing everything from Psychic TV to 80s synth advertising spots.

Shot in one afternoon by graphic designer Raissa Pardini and Iain McCall (LYLO saxophonist) at El Rancho HQ, it makes its debut on Clash.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Neelam Khan Vela

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.