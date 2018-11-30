Luvia's 'Love Lust' Offers Atmospheric, Hazy Pop Thrills

Brighton riser Luvia has a tremendous sense of atmosphere in her songwriting.

Sitting somewhere between Mazzy Star and Lana Del Rey but with a sense of English melancholia, her raw take on dream pop is imbued with a highly personal sense of songwriting.

New single 'Love Lust' is about growing up, that time when you end up "feeling numb and having a lot to deal with..."

A beautifully sketched return, it's clearly something very personal for the south coast artist. Luvia comments:

"'Love Lust' is a reflection of what it was like growing up for me but also a lot of people I know. Lots of feeling numb and having a lot to deal with and doing things to feel something or anything."

The sepia-tinged visuals were shot on Camber Sands and at legendary South London sweatpit the Amersham Arms, and both locations were afforded a kind of grandeur.

Tune in now.

