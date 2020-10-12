LUMER Return With New Single 'The Sheets'

LUMER have a directness to their sound that erupts out of the speakers.

Barbed shards of guitar music, the Yorkshire band seem to break down standard ideas and re-build them in a Brutalist fashion.

New EP 'Disappearing Act' lands on January 29th, and it's perhaps their broadest statement yet.

Musically, LUMER seem to play with pre-existing notions of space - the taut, claustrophobic arrangements are shot against the broader, more nuanced production.

New single 'The Sheets' is a case in point. The momentum is almost throttling, with lyricist Alex Evans surging into dark spaces.

A song that came together incredibly naturally, it moves with pin-point accuracy. Alex Evans comments...

“The entire writing process felt incredibly easy. It takes, whoever can be bothered to listen, down a bitter road of different experiences and what we despise in the world. It talks of love, hate, hope and death, and ultimately the personal things that affects the majority of people’s lives."

We've got first play of the video - check it out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.