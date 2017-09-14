LOWES Sparkle In This 'Walking On Fire' Live Session

LOWES seem to entrance with everything they put their name against.

True perfectionists, the group's take on alt-pop is shot through with a sense of mystery, in part inspired by their origins in the North of England.

Vocals that seem to emerge from desolate landscapes, LOWES' incoming EP 'Elements' is a striking, enveloping introduction.

Out on August 3rd, lead song 'Walking On Fire' is a dramatic opening gambit, reminiscent of everyone from Kate Bush to Florence + The Machines and Bat For Lashes.

This live sessions recasts the alt-pop jammer as an acoustic wonder, driven by those ponderous piano notes and that striking, piercing vocal.

We've got first play - watch it below.

