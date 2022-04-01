Low Share 'I Can Wait' Video

The band will tour the UK in April...
Robin Murray
Videos
04 · 01 · 2022

Robin Murray /
Videos
/ / 04 · 01 · 2022
0

Low have shared the full video for 'I Can Wait'.

The band's exceptional new album 'HEY WHAT' emerged during the tail of 2021, quickly earning across the board acclaim.

Receiving a Grammy nomination, Low will tour the UK in Spring, including a date at London venue St John at Hackney Church.

Album cut 'I Can Wait' has been given the visual treatment by director Manuel Aragon, who also worked with Low on their 'Lies' video.

Tune in now.

Catch Low at the following shows:

April
25 Edinburgh Queen's Hall
26 Dublin Vicar Street
27 Manchester Manchester Cathedral
28 Brighton St. George's Church
29 London St. John at Hackney Church
30 Bristol  Trinity

Photo Credit: Nathan Keay

- - -

Low
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next