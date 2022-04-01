Low Share 'I Can Wait' Video

Low have shared the full video for 'I Can Wait'.
The band's exceptional new album 'HEY WHAT' emerged during the tail of 2021, quickly earning across the board acclaim.
Receiving a Grammy nomination, Low will tour the UK in Spring, including a date at London venue St John at Hackney Church.
Album cut 'I Can Wait' has been given the visual treatment by director Manuel Aragon, who also worked with Low on their 'Lies' video.
Tune in now.
Catch Low at the following shows:
April
25 Edinburgh Queen's Hall
26 Dublin Vicar Street
27 Manchester Manchester Cathedral
28 Brighton St. George's Church
29 London St. John at Hackney Church
30 Bristol Trinity
Photo Credit: Nathan Keay
