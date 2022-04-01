Low Share 'I Can Wait' Video

Low have shared the full video for 'I Can Wait'.

The band's exceptional new album 'HEY WHAT' emerged during the tail of 2021, quickly earning across the board acclaim.

Receiving a Grammy nomination, Low will tour the UK in Spring, including a date at London venue St John at Hackney Church.

Album cut 'I Can Wait' has been given the visual treatment by director Manuel Aragon, who also worked with Low on their 'Lies' video.

Tune in now.

Catch Low at the following shows:

April

25 Edinburgh Queen's Hall

26 Dublin Vicar Street

27 Manchester Manchester Cathedral

28 Brighton St. George's Church

29 London St. John at Hackney Church

30 Bristol Trinity

Photo Credit: Nathan Keay

- - -