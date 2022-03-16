Low Lying Sun's 'Hymn To Say Goodbye' Is Primed To Soar

Essex risers Low Lying Sun have shared new single 'Hymn To Say Goodbye'.

The band's debut EP is incoming, the work of a group rapidly coming into their own.

The title track is out now, with 'Hymn To Say Goodbye' emblematic of Low Lying Sun's gentle exuberance.

There's a carefree shimmering to their songwriting, with the band applying a unique sense of beauty.

We're able to share the full video, and it's a dynamic offering, swinging from extremes of light and shade.

A vibrant shoot, 'Hymn To Say Goodbye' explores something personal. Low Lying Sun comment...

"With the video for ‘Hymn To Say Goodbye’ we set out to explore the grief and tragedy of the song. We aimed for the dark Lynchian visuals to illustrate its foreboding aspects whilst trying to not lose the sweetness and melancholy. It walks a fine line between dreamlike and nightmarish."

"We have always been keen to have full control of our narrative and aesthetic, so we shot and edited it all ourselves. It is very much a calling card as to what Low Lying Sun is all about."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nicola Rushen

- - -