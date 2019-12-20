Low Island Share Potent 'In Person' Live Clip

Low Island have always had a striking intensity to their music.

The project push themselves into fresh areas, continually accepting and denying new ideas in the process.

A constant state of evolution, Low Island's journey reached another sharp turning with the release of their EP 'Shut Out The Sun'.

Released last year, the EP was partly inspired by the Japanese Hikikomori - a generation of young men who seclude themselves in their bedrooms, their isolation prompted by the perceived failings in their lives.

Adored by 6Music, the EP was augmented by a series of very special live shows, featuring some intense performances.

We've grabbed footage of Low Island performing 'In Person', and the taut, rippling chemistry onstage is a sight to behold.

Crisp and snapping with energy, 'In Person' is a superb insight into the band's undeniable creativity.

Tune in now.

