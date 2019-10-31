LOVE SEPT. Share Unruly New Single 'WALK'

London crew LOVE SEPT. have dropped explosive new single 'WALK'.

An 11 strong creative mob who won't be tied down to genre, LOVE SEPT. match punk's fury to drill's sonic outlaw status.

The crew's debut mixtape drops in September, with new single 'WALK' arriving as London adjusts to a full lockdown.

The single's pent up aggression taps into the city's warped psyche, amplifying their barbed sound into a fresh level of frenzy.

“We wanted to give the fans that aggression they had been missing from LS since we dropped back in early 2019...” notes HEN$HAW.

The video for 'WALK' has an eerie feel, shot at night just one day before lockdown was enforced.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.