Louise Connell Shares Folk-Pop Charmer 'Crossed The Line'

Scottish songwriter Louise Connell is a force to be reckoned with.

2016's debut album 'Straw Woman' was acclaimed for its artistry, while epic double album follow up 'Squall Echo Rale' found her surging into fresh spaces.

Constantly pushing herself forwards, Louise Connell is readying her next project, and it's set to contain some of her most nuanced, yet also refreshing, work to date.

Take new single 'Crossed The Line'. A folk-pop charmer that boasts guest star Sharon Shannon, it's an ultra-infectious return with a glorious chorus.

Complete with more hooks than a fisherman's toolkit, 'Crossed The Line' has real depth to it, with Louise able to truly frame a narrative.

The video utilises archive cinema shots, cutting up the past in order to create a path into the future.

Tune in now.

