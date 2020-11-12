Louis Culture's 'Burst' Is A Nostalgic Look At His Roots

Louis Culture has shared his new single 'Burst'.

There's a tendency within UK rap focus on the gritty side of London life, to look at the poverty and danger that exists within many communities.

This isn't the whole picture, though - just take this new Louis Culture single, and it's playful, nostalgic examination of youth in the ends.

Out now, the woozy production makes space for a soulful vocal, with Louis Culture and Kam-Bu spraying on the track.

Louis comments: “Despite spending a lot of time away from the ends for my own sanity and safety to an extent, the years I spent there and the person it made me is something I’ll forever carry with me”.

For his part, Kam adds: “We were trying to channel nostalgia. When I heard Louis’ verse, it made me remember having a little bit of pocket money and going to the shop. Doing what I could. Having fun, playing run-outs, man hunt on the blocks. Looking up to olders. Living in the moment.”

Tune in now.

