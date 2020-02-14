Lost Horizons Share Entrancing 'Every Beat That Passed' Video

Lost Horizons have shared the full video for 'Every Beat That Passed'.

The project thrives on collaboration, something exemplified by the opening half of their project 'In Quiet Moments'.

New single 'Every Beat That Passed' is online now, and it features Lost Horizons working with Swedish vocalist Kavi Kwai.

Jonathan Caouette directs the video, following his work with the group on previous release 'Cordelia'.

The two are linked, seemingly, and the new clip features some incredible choreography. Of the video Caouette says:

Through the work I did on the videos, I began feeling that ‘Cordelia’ represented memory, loss, melancholy, and how inescapable impermanence is and that ‘Every Beat That Passed’ represented the antithesis of those ideas: the promise of resetting and renewal, and the hope that not all is lost, even under the hardest of circumstances.

So, even though they have two distinct feelings they also work together as two different perspectives, yin and yang etc.

