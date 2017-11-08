LOR's New Video Is Out Of This World

Belfast producer LOR is part of a fresh wave of electronic talent on both sides of the Irish border.

The name stands for Lunar Orbit Rendezvous, a term used during the Apollo missions and a truly out of this world moniker for a unique talent.

Dixon, Âme, Adriatique, and Bicep have shown support, with releases available on tastemaker labels like Get Physical, Exit Strategy, Warm and Cin Cin.

LOR will release his debut album later this summer, and to tie in with this announcement Clash is able to share an incredible new video.

Crisp electronics married to intergalactic visuals, 'Luner Orbit Rendezous' is a mission statement, and a helluva groove.

Tune in now.

