Lorde Shares 'Leader Of A New Regime' Video

Lorde has shared the music video for 'Leader Of A New Regime'.

The pop queen's new album 'Solar Power' was released earlier this year, placing the New Zealand artist in a new phase.

Communing with nature, the release cycle for 'Solar Power' seemed to be tied to astronomical shifts, and her new video arrived at the end of the winter solstice.

Online now, 'Leader Of A New Regime' was co-directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali, and it returns to Lorde's ongoing theme of water.

Beautifully done, you can check out the new video below.

'Solar Power' is out now.

