London Newcomers Pozi Address Grenfell On 'KCTMO'

London three-piece Pozi have shared powerful new song 'KCTMO' - tune in now.

The group's unusual instrumentation - drums, bass, and violin - affords them plenty of space to innovate, to craft something new.

Working with PRAH Recordings the band have shared their debut single, and it addresses the legacy of Grenfell tower and the stark inequalities is exposed.

A raw, visceral piece of music, the motorik rhythms underpin an endless rush of pure feeling, the ragged vocals ending with the chant: “May the residents rest in peace...”

Vocalist / drummer Toby Burroughs: "I wrote this sitting with a guitar the day after the fire, feeling intensely numb. I felt so many layers of anger; and that it's not as simple as one person but a self-serving culture and a political outlook that is to blame".

"Having grown up in Shepherd's Bush and spent a lot of time in Latimer Road and Ladbroke Grove it's an area close to my heart, but one with many harsh truths staring you in the face."

Tune in now.

