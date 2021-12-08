London Grammar Share Gorgeous 'America' Video

London Grammar have shared the video to their new song 'America'.

The synth-pop three-piece dug deep on new album 'Californian Soil', which exposed their feelings to the world.

Soaring to number one, the record will be followed by a headline set at London festival All Points East, and a full UK tour.

Album standout 'America' has received the full video treatment, with Dave Bullivant constructing the widescreen video.

A long-time collaborator with the band, he constructs a visual exhibition of the song's emotional core.

London Grammar's Hannah Reid comments...

"'America' was the first song I wrote for 'Californian Soil'. I cried when I wrote it and it was the first step in a really cathartic experience. It was such a joy to create the video with Dave Bullivant. We knew we wanted it to be understated and simple but beautiful. He brought the song to life with his cinematic vision. So lucky to have worked with him..."

Tune in now.

- - -