Lolo Zouaï's 'Galipette' Video Is Exceptional

Lolo Zouaï has shared the full video for new single 'Galipette'.

Constructed in New York, sessions for the single found Lolo working alongside her friend and collaborator Stelios, who has worked with everyone from Young Thug to Elton John.

Plotting her second album, 'Galipette' is another step forwards, and it comes with an ambitious new video.

Shot by Amber Grace Johnson, it's an underwater clip, with Lolo featured boxing in a swimming pool, before embarking on synchronised dancing with champion gymnasts.

Guests include Lolo the UCLA Women’s Gymnastics team, including the one and only Nia Dennis, whose incredible floor routine went viral last year.

Tune in now.

