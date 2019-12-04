Lolo Zouaï Shares Ultra-Stylish New Single 'Ride'

It's one week until Lolo Zouaï releases her debut album.

One week until she switches it all up, changes the pace, the tenor, the colour of pop music.

It's what pop has been crying out for, after all. New single 'Ride' is online now, a languid piece of alt-pop that warns: "watch me fuck it up..."

Dark, dangerous and seductive, 'Ride' is practically a mini-manifesto for Lolo's daring, bold, and explicit brand of pop.

She comments: "I feel like disturbing the peace in pop. Bring back the dark and sexy that was around when Britney made 'Toxic' or when Shakira & Beyonce made 'Beautiful Liar'."

Tune in now.

Lolo Zouaï will release her debut album 'High Highs To Low Lows' on April 19th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.