Lolo Zouaï Shares Self-Directed 'Summers In Vegas' Video

Lolo Zouaï has shared the new self-directed clip for her song 'Summers In Vegas'.

The potent pop newcomer shared her debut album 'High Highs To Low Lows' a few months back, a sensual, multi-layered work.

Highlights included a guest spot from Blood Orange, with Lolo Zouaï's trans-lingual approach fusing the differing aspects of her heritage.

Album standout 'Summers In Vegas' has now received the video treatment, alongside details of a lavish European tour.

Hitting Dublin on November 2nd, Lolo Zouaï then sets her sights on London for a headline date at XOYO.

Check out 'Summers In Vegas' below.

Catch Lolo Zouaï at the following shows:

November

2 Dublin Academy 2

5 London XOYO

