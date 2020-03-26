Lolo Zouaï Shares Fashion-Forward 'Moi + Look At Us' Clip

Multi-lingual pop maverick Lolo Zouaï has shared her brand new video.

The singer's fantastic debut album 'High Highs For Low Lows' was released exactly one year ago next month, a neat milestone for the trans-national polymath.

Heavily involved in fashion and the visual arts, Lolo returns with a video for her songs 'Moi' and 'Look At Us'.

It's a fashion-forward mini-epic, with director Piotr Lebryk's work augmented by styling undertaken by Lolo Zouaï herself.

A neat reminder of her creative potency, you can watch it below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.