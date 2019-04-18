Lola Young Shares Intimate '3rd Of Jan (Getting Ready)' Video

South London riser Lola Young has shared the intimate video for her new single '3rd Of Jan (Getting Ready)'.

The alt-pop voice cuts a little deeper than most, with her new single peeling a raw layer away from her music.

Out now, '3rd Of Jan (Getting Ready)' drops - appropriately enough - on January 3rd, and it's a ruthlessly honest pop document.

Out now, the video finds Lola Young dancing alone in her dressing room, an intimate glimpse into her inner world.

Directed by Balan Evans, there's a stylish but defiantly lo-fi quality to the video. She explains:

“I wrote this song the day before my birthday, it is a song about many things all in one, and about being ‘too much for anyone’. I think this video is a raw honest interpretation of how I act and how I am before I get ready to perform.”

Tune in now.

