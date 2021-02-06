Lloyd P-White Bites Back With '925'

Lloyd P-White continues his rise with new single '925'.

The rising force taps into that post-genre Gen Z spirit, fusing rock with rap, pop with the underground.

New single '925' is an exuberant return, a brash yet poetic offering from the London based artist.

Brewed with angst and self-doubt, it balances this with some of the most raucous music Lloyd P-White has crafted to date.

The UK based force - actually raised in Basel, Switzerland - taps into the glamour of being a rockstar, but without the fame aspect.

He explains...

“‘925’ is about living the life of a rockstar without actually being a massive rockstar. Going on the road, performing to small crowds and partying has become my 9 to 5; might be 9PM to 5AM, but it’s still a 9 to 5, I guess. It might seem like it’s all fun and games, but as in life there’s no ups without the downs and living this type of lifestyle can quickly lead to a feeling of emptiness and loneliness – something touched on in the ‘925’ music video.”

The full video is online now, and it showcases his electrifying live shows - dive in below.

- - -