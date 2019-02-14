Lizzo Teams Up With RuPaul's Drag Race Queens In New 'Juice' Video

Lizzo has unveiled the spectacular music video for 'Juice'.

The track has been the American artist's breakout moment, an international hit that has remained glued to the airwaves since it debuted.

A real star, Lizzo's new album 'Cuz I Love You' lands on Friday - April 19th - with a brand new video for 'Juice' landing online.

Yes, it's been worth waiting for - Lizzo spars with RuPaul's Drag Race Queens to create something genuinely hysterical.

She introduced it in typical Lizzo style on social media: "I tried to deep throat a banana and all I got was this lousy music video!"

Tune in now.

