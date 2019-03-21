Lizzo Links With Missy Elliott On 'Tempo'

Right now Lizzo is a soul queen: 'Juice' is blasting out of the airwaves, and her vocals are storming the globe.

But her roots are in hip-hop. Initially Lizzo wanted to be a rapper, and this percussive element places her vocals in a different space to her peers.

Missy Elliott is a fan, and linked with Lizzo to craft something special for new album 'Cuz I Love You'.

Online now, 'Tempo' is a raucous club bopper, a head-nodder that takes absolutely no shit from anyone, anywhere, at any time.

Get addicted below.

'Cuz I Love You' will be released on April 19th.

Photo Credit: Luke Gilford

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.