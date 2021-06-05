Little Simz Teams With Cleo Sol On 'Woman'

Little Simz has shared new single 'Woman'.

The rapper's new album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' will land on September 3rd, and it's already shaping up to be one of the year's key albums.

New single 'Woman' is a fantastic piece of creativity, offsetting Simz' hard-hitting lyricism with soulful vocals from guest (and long-time Clash favourite) Cleo Sol.

A superb return, it pushes Simz into a fresh space, while Cleo's vocals are simply a delight.

Little Simz says of the collaboration...

“I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that! It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.”

The visuals take things up a notch, with a deluxe feel that underlines the sheer ambition of Little Simz' work.

Tune in now.

