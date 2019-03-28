Little Comets Head To Uni For 'American Tuna'

Little Comets aren't about to accept a world of grey.

Live, they're a blast of radiant colour, a rainbow of fresh ideas, with their deft pop-etched indie making for a euphoric listen.

That's not to say they can't pull at our heartstrings, but it's true that Little Comets create music laden with humour, wit, and good vibes.

New single 'American Tuna' is a case in point. Ultra-infectious, it's a soaring, cheeky, addictive return from the indie outfit.

For the video the band sneaked into Sheffield Hallam University, causing chaos with the lifts in the process.

Bass guitarist Matt takes up the story: “In the morning, we rehearsed the scenes in a nearby multi-story car park. Then at the lunchtime, with the help of two friends, we got all the props past Security and into the basement. Micky basically stayed in the open access lift for four hours filming as me and Rob raced up and down the levels to set up each scene.”

Rob continues: “The only time we got stopped was when a woman from one of the offices, which were on every floor, asked us what we were doing. Micky had provided everyone with cover stories so I told her that we were filming a video so I could propose to my girlfriend. She was really lovely and said it was a very romantic thing to do so she left us to get on with it.”

Tune in now.

