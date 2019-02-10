Listen: Apparat - 'Heroist' (Substance Remix)

Even after all this time Apparat is capable of springing the odd surprise or two.

Take his new album. Released earlier in the year it found the producer surging into fresh ground, breaking past expectations in the process.

A remarkable success, it also found the producer overhauling his approach to live performances, revamping his approach to concerts.

Set to play a full European tour later this year, Apparat has also invited four hand-picked peers to re-work material from 'LP5'.

Out on November 29th, 'LP5_RMXS' will be available digitally and on 12 inch vinyl, featuring four deft re-workings.

Available to pre-order HERE , we're able to premiere Substance tackling album cut 'Heroist'.

Spacious yet complex, the speckled electronics underpin those soulful vocals, the melancholic pang pushing through blissful production.

Adding a fresh spin on Apparat's composition, this Substance remix uncovers revitalised space within his work.

Tune in now.

Catch Apparat at London's Roundhouse on December 4th w/ Telefon Tel Aviv. 'LP5' is out now on Mute.

