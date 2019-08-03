Lissy Taylor's Americana Flourishes Make 'Mayday' Irresistible

There's a touch of the classic about Lissy Taylor's work.

The Stoke-on-Trent native has a fine line in Americana-leaning songwriting, joining the dots between rural England and Kentucky.

Set to play a special home town show at Stoke's Underground venue on January 31st, she's now ready to share a brand new single.

Out now, 'Mayday' is a delicious return, with its country-folk inflections finding a way to soothe the soul.

Blessed with a heavenly vocal, Lissy is now ready to share the full video for her new release.

'Mayday' arrives dappled in sunshine, a real antidote to those mid-Winter blues.

Tune in now.

