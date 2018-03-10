Lisa O'Neill's Stark 'Rock The Machine' Is So Affecting

Folk music tends to work best when it is at it's most honest.

Often turned into schaltzy fare for tourists, folk can be a brutally poetic means of communication on a simple, base level.

It's in this sense that Lisa O'Neill operates, and Irish artist whose every utterance seems to leave an indelible impact.

Kevin Rowland - a keen observer of Irish culture, and its folk traditions - was enraptured by her music, recently commenting: “She is a true artist - totally uncompromising with an almost naive attitude to what she does, which makes for some of the purest music I've heard.”

New album 'Heard A Long Gone Song' arrives on October 26th via newly minted London imprint Lea Records, a simple but fantastically well produced document.

We're able to share 'Rock The Machine' and it's a wonderful song, with Lisa focussing on the demise of the traditional work-force around Dublin's harbour, as shifts in technology and economy eroded their industries.

It's a howl of despair but also a cry for renewal - the figure of the Cormorant lingers in the performance, just as lingering promise lies within the harbour's continuing prominence in Dublin life.

She explains: “Between the 1960s and 1980s thousands of men lost their jobs as dockers in Dublin’s docklands. Advanced machinery moved in and put an end to the need for manual labour. In Irish mythology, the Cormorant bird might appear to you in your dark hour with the purpose of taking your troubles away. I’ve spotted hundreds of Cormorants along the River Liffey.”

Jamie Goldrick shot this powerful video - tune in below.

Catch Lisa O'Neill at the following shows:

October

17 Leeds Oporto

18 Manchester The Castle

19 Liverpool 81 Renshaw

20 Glasgow Hug & Pint

21 Sheffield The Greystones

23 London The Lexington

24 Bristol Colston Hall

25 Birmingham The Glee Club

27 Dublin Vicar Street

