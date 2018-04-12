Liquid Saloon's 'Polaroid Banana' Is An Out-Of-This-World Jazz Heater

Liquid Saloon don't make a whole lot of sense - but then, neither does the world around us right now.

The band's extra-dimensional jazz heaters are deeply indebted to West African music, a kind of hazy, synth-laden reinterpretation of those early highlife and afrobeat cuts.

Work on their debut album is well under way - it's set to drop in March - with the collective sneaking something special out of their bedroom.

'Polaroid Banana' is a ludicrously infectious piece of avant pop, with its jazz-leaning arrangement beset by brass and that rubber-soft bassline.

The visuals are jaw-dropping with Liquid Saloon grabbing ad hoc outfits and nearby toys to create something gleefully child-like.

The video effects are distorted in tandem with the music itself, adding to the trippy, hallucinogenic experience.

Tune in now.

Pre-order Liquid Saloon's debut album HERE.

