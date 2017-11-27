Lily Moore Shares 'I Will Never Be'

Lily Moore has shared glorious new song 'I Will Never Be' - tune in now.

It's the first sign from her second EP, with the blossoming pop talent surging into fresh areas.

A sign of her billowing confidence, 'I Will Never Be' is a tender vocal, as open as it is direct.

The visuals are a treat, too, with Lily expanding on her universe in a subtle way.

Tune in now.

Catch Lily Moore at the following shows:

October

1 Brighton Komedia

2 London Omeara

4 Bristol Louisiana

5 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

6 Manchester Neighbourhood Festival

7 Glasgow Poetry Club

