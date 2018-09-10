LibraLibra Return With 'Skin & Bone'

Brighton is a city of many different cultures.

A small but bustling city on the south coast, it's intensely creative, with visual artists, film makers, musicians, living cheek by jowl in the area.

LibraLibra emerge from this. Creative force Beth Cannon helps steer the group, and she recently worked with Lost Horizons, a project spearheaded by fellow Brighton resident Simon Raymonde.

Completing a string of appearances at Liverpool Sound City, The Great Escape, and more, LibraLibra are set to welcome Autumn with some headline shows.

Alongside this, the group have released explosive new single 'Skin & Bone', a wonderfully creative document that comes equipped with some lavish, colourful visuals.

Beth Cannon explained: “One of the first songs we ever wrote - Joe and I went to my home village and wrote in the church next door for a week. I think a lot of shit came up that week naturally from the past - the years of being restricted and stifled creatively at a repressive girls school and small town life. I think this song really harps back to that. If you listen closely you can hear myself and Joe screaming and chucking toys around the church - it just felt good to let loose.”

Tune in now.

Catch LibraLibra at the following shows:

October

17 London Shacklewell Arms (FR££)

November

9 Brighton The Haunt

16 Manchester Off the Record

29 London Zabludowicz Collection

