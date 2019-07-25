Leanne Tennant Shares 'Bring It All Back' Video In Full

Leanne Tennant has travelled the world in pursuit of her goals.

Born in the UK, her new album was laid down in Australia, with Leanne working from a studio in Brisbane.

Recorded and produced by Konstantin Kersting (Tia Gostelow, The Belligerents, Mallrat), it's a display of astute, mature pop music, delivered with grace and emotion.

The latest preview is 'Bring It All Back', a song that lyrically deals with mis-communication and confusing viewpoints.

Leanne Tennant comments: “The song is about two people in conversation with alternative views. One is suggesting that they open up the dialogue and explore alternative ideas and beliefs however their requests are futile as they're communicating with someone who has a fixed mindset.”

The full video was directed by Jennifer Embelton, and there's an air of the uncanny with Leanne Tennant tracing a path around suburban isolation.

Jennifer Embelton elaborates: "The video invites you into its compelling, surreal, cinematic scenes set in familiar suburban landscapes. Exploring the theme isolation plays in the demise of a relationship, it shows how community and belonging can help you ‘bring it all back."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.