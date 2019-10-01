Le SuperHomard's Psych Pop Recipe Makes 'Paper Girl' Irresistible

Le SuperHomard have only one goal: to make supremely gifted pop music.

Based in the South of France, the band's Gallic charm is fused with a delectable psych pop recipe, resulting in something other-worldly in its charm.

Approaching their debut album, Le SuperHomard's Christophe Vaillant explains: “The only goal was to make the best possible pop album...”

Said LP - 'MeadowLanePark' - arrives on March 1st, so we'll soon be able to examine if the band's ambitions have been met.

For now, we can feast on Le SuperHomard's new song 'Paper Girl', a taut, infectious dollop of electronic-enhanced guitar pop.

Done and dusted in under three minutes, it comes equipped with some eye-catching animated visuals - tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.