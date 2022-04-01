Lazy Queen's 'Bed/Head' Is Touched By Poignancy

Lazy Queen match punk-like immediacy to songwriting that carries deeper resonance.

A four-piece from Norway - by way of New York - their rise pairs crisp guitar-driven musicality to lyrics that nod to their own experiences.

Informed by Brooklyn's DIY scene and a kind of slacker-pop ethos, Lazy Queen return with bold new single 'Bed/Head'.

Beneath the fantastic pun lies a song that deals with introspection and isolation, with Henrik García Søberg's creativity veering towards the universal.

The band spent just under seven days in Sweden working on the video, returning to that balaclava-clad gang imagery.

Lazy Queen make a brief appearance in the clip, before actors Ida and Hanna portray the loss of self that Henrik portrays so vividly in their lyricism.

Henrik explains...

'Bed/Head' is what your room smells when you haven’t gotten out of bed for a week straight. It’s feeling like your friends have forgotten you exist, and you’ve given them every reason to. It’s forgetting the sound of your own voice. It’s isolation and looking for a way out. It’s also a noisy pop song.

Lazy Queen will release their new EP on March 18th.

Photo Credit: Stian Werme

