Laville's 'Thirty One' Is A Refreshing Soul Hymn

In case you've been living under a rock for the past three years then you'll have realised that UK jazz is in pretty rude health right now.

Many observers have compared the anything-goes climate to the early 90s, when sounds like rare groove and acid jazz pushed back the boundaries.

Thankfully Acid Jazz the label is also preparing some exciting releases, such as new signing Laville.

Refreshing soul with a modern twist, Laville is worth comparing to everyone from Donny Hathaway to Stevie Wonder, Lonnie Liston Smith to Acid Jazz heroes Jamiroquai.

New single 'Thirty One' is out now, and it comes equipped with a stellar video shot in Spain.

Directed by Patrick Chamberlain, Laville says: "I love this video because it tells the tale of me getting to an age where I'm comfortable being me. No need for others, just me and nature, me and the city."

Tune in now.

