Lava La Rue Returns With 'Burn'

West London multi-disciplinarian artist Lava La Rue has shared her impassioned new single 'Burn'.

Real name Aiwa Laurel, Lava La Rue heads up the Nine8 collective, a bunch of friends who use art to re-imagine the world around them.

New single 'Burn' owes a debt to a party Lava La Rue attended recently, a space for queer people of colour to let off steam freely.

She explains: "The lyrics to 'Burn' was originally an extended poem, an anthem, written for my friends, and my community about resilience."

Out now, the bold single is accompanied by some killer visuals, shot and edited by 33 Bound.

Lava La Rue explains: "I don’t believe that the days of rockstar legends like Prince/Grace Jones who made bangers you’d dance to whilst being politically rebellious as POC is something of the past... I believe that all forms chanting a hook, a catchy chorus, is repeating spells and speaking things into existence."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.