Lauv's New Video Seems To Reference The 1975

Lauv has shared his new single 'Tattoos Together'.

The American pop artist's debut album - proper - is incoming, and the new material is coming thick and fast.

New single 'Tattoos Together' is out now, and it comes adorned with a video that has a definite link to a Clash favourite.

Visually 'Tattoos Together' definitely recalls The 1975's clip for 'Sincerity Is Scary' - it's a street scene, there's dancing, and the colour palette is similar.

Is it a homage? Is it irony? Or is Lauv being sincere in doffing his cap to another pop behemoth?

He comments: "i love this video even more cuz it just makes you smile and then BAM u get to the end and ur like whaaaaat..."

Check it out now.

UPDATE:

It's a coincidence, but Lauv has reached out to Matty Healy - and the 1975 singer isn't too fussed.

Here's the missive:

Lauv's debut album '~how i’m feeling~' is out on March 6th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.