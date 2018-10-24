Laurel 'Adored' Live At The Dome, Tufnell Park For Clash Film

Laurel has been through many phases.

Chatting to Clash previously she recalled her pop interests, her teenage years spent writing and recording EPs, hand-decorated at home.

She's always been building towards something, working out how best to use her voice, and how best to pursue her goals. Debut album 'DOGVIOLET' is the culmination of this. Out now on Counter Records, it's a stark statement of independence, with Laurel herself handling production and mixing duties. Veering from frozen blues to subtle folk, and on through more dynamic realms, it's a tour de force, a record that has been worth the wait. Read how it came about here.

We therefore made sure we were on hand for Laurel's sold out headline London show at The Dome in Tufnell Park with Vero True Social team to capture the whole concert.

Check out the full hour long recording over on Vero right now and follow Laurel's profile for all the Dogviolet latest tour diary installments and behind the scenes action from her tourbus!

Laurel's debut album 'DOGVIOLET' is out now.

