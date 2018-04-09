Lambert's 'Vienna' Has A Wry, Amusing Edge

There's this fallacy around modern neo-classical music that it has to be a dry, cerebral affair.

That's certainly not the case with Lambert, with the masked German pianist continually displaying a playful side to his music.

New album 'True' lands on September 13th via pivotal label Mercury KX, while UK performances have been lined up for October.

Ahead of this, though, we're able to share new composition 'Vienna' in full, and it's a coy, humorous affair.

Wearing his trademark mask, Lambert leads the ensemble through a night time performance.

Beads of light illuminate the musicians, while Lambert pokes at his keyboard, plucking out note after note.

Tune in now.

Catch Lambert at the following shows:

October

21 London Kings Place

22 Bristol Colston Hall

23 Manchester Burgess

