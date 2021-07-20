Laeeqa's 'Blossom' Is A Highly Personal Statement

Laeeqa can't envisage life without music.

It's a source of solace, and a means of honing her thoughts, and working through her emotions; it's a lens to view the world through, in other words.

Brought up in Leeds, Laeeqa is now based in Manchester, a city that has played host to countless gigs, recording sessions, and self-growth for this potent newcomer.

Matching prime R&B influences such as Lauren Hill to UK-centric newcomers - think Arlo Parks - Laeeqa is building something potent and utterly unique.

Leeds based label Come Play With Me is building a new compilation, with 'Boundless' set to platform and support artists of colour in West Yorkshire.

Laeeqa is taking part, with Come Play With Me entrusted to release her new single 'Blossom'.

Soulful yet forward-thinking, idiosyncratic yet containing a universal message, 'Blossom' focusses on growth, self-discovery, and queer love.

We're able to share Laeeqa's new video in full, which adds new layers, and fresh nuance to her story.

Tune in now.

- - -