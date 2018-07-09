L Devine Channels Cult Film Heathers On New Bop 'Peer Pressure'

North East pop riser L Devine seems able to absolutely nail certain situations.

Where some people struggle to find the words L Devine can get to the heart of the matter, speaking clearly but using a resolutely pop vocabulary.

Her debut EP was a striking introduction, with new single 'Peer Pressure' building on this in subtle ways.

Channelling cult coming-of-age drama Heathers, it's a buoyant pop jewel with a cynical heart, one that knows it will always stand out from the crowd.

She comments: "The title 'Peer Pressure' came first and then I was thinking about what that phrase means to me. I feel like it's such a general term used to cover so much, so with each verse I wanted to dissect a different aspect of it. It's about trying to be yourself but also wanting to fit in."

Justin Raisen handles the visuals, and the eye-catching clip expertly frames L Devine's star potential.

Tune in now.

